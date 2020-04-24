___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hogan; San Francisco Mayor London Breed; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; Barry Diller, chairman of IAC.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Birx; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Abrams.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.