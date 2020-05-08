___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House adviser Kevin Hassett; former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; James Ryan, president of the University of Virginia; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hassett; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D- Ill.; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta; Dr. Leonard Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
