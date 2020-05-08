WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson; Dr. George Yancopoulos, president of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, chief science officer at Coriell Life Sciences; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Robert Smith, CEO of Vista Equity Partners.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House adviser Kevin Hassett; former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; James Ryan, president of the University of Virginia; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hassett; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D- Ill.; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta; Dr. Leonard Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

