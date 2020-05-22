__
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — O’Brien; former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Eric Rosengren, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Geoffrey Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels Group.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; White House adviser Kevin Hassett.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Birx; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Health Care Association.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.