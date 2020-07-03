__
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former national security adviser John Bolton; Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hahn; Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia; Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.