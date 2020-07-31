___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clyburn; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Bass; Jason Miller, adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.