CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; former FBI Director James Comey; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Notre Dame University President John Jenkins; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“Fox News Sunday” — Meadows; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
