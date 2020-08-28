___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Peter Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; Lara Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.