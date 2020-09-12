___
CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Gov. Kate Brown, D-Ore.; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Peter Navarro; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Biden campaign adviser Jake Sullivan; Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes.
