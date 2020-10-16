___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez; former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law.
“Fox News Sunday” — Jason Miller, adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign; former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
