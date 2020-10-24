CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri; national security adviser Robert O’Brien; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
