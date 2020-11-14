___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming chief of staff; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, coronavirus adviser to Biden.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Preempted by coverage of the Masters golf tournament.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Legal analysts Kenneth Starr and Laurence Tribe.
