CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minnesota; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ron Klain, chief of staff for President-elect Joe Biden; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Apple CEO Tim Cook; Brian Deese, Biden’s pick to be director of the National Economic Council.
