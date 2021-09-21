Movie making is usually a more full-contact sport. On their previous film together, 2015’s boxing drama “Southpaw,” Fuqua, a boxer, and Gyllenhaal intensely trained together twice a day. They sparred in the ring. On “The Guilty,” they didn’t see each other for the duration of the shoot. They spoke by phone or FaceTime. Watching feeds of both the movie and from spy cameras place around the set, Fuqua communicated to the crew through a “God mic.”