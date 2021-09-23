Although the TV series “Roots” had been produced 16 years earlier, when “Sankofa” made its world debut at the Berlin Film Festival in 1993, it was one of few feature films — if not the only one — to address enslavement so frankly and with such nuance. Although it was rejected by American distributors, it became an enormous grass-roots hit, largely through word-of-mouth in Black communities where it was shown. Arriving in the 1990s mini-Golden Age spearheaded by Allen and Albert Hughes, Spike Lee and John Singleton, as well as Black rom-coms like “Waiting to Exhale” and “Love Jones,” “Sankofa” felt like something of a rebuke. It was as if Gerima were urging his American brothers and sisters to stop, look back, return to their roots and do the hard work of confronting their past before bounding into a promising new future. (In Ghana, the word “Sankofa” means returning to one’s roots so that one may move forward.)