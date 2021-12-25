Evans also was cast by Fosse for “Redhead,” with Verdon, and the movie of “The Pajama Game.” Other highlights were starring on Broadway with Henry Fonda and Margaret Hamilton in a revival of “Our Town” in 1969 and being a standby for Jim Dale in “Barnum” in the early 1980s. He was a chimney sweep when Julie Andrews immortalized “Mary Poppins” on film in 1964.