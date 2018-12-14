WARSAW, Poland — The newly appointed chief historian of the Warsaw Ghetto Museum says he hopes it will become “the major Holocaust museum in Poland” when it opens in 2023.

The Polish government announced plans in March to create a museum dedicated to the Jews imprisoned in the ghetto and tortured and murdered by German forces during their occupation of Eastern Europe.

Daniel Blatman, a Holocaust historian at Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has been tapped as the museum’s chief historian, believes it will be even more. He says it will tell the larger history of the death of more than 3 million Polish Jews during World War II.

He noted that Poland has many authentic historical sites, like Auschwitz, and a major Jewish history museum in Warsaw, but no major museum dedicated only to the Holocaust.

