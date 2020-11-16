“You may have never heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse Ground or (sponsor) Ifor Williams,” Reynolds said, putting on a Welsh accent, “but you will.”
Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Wrexham, which has been a fan-owned club since 2011, said the “RR McReynolds Company” will take 100% control — subject to confirmation by soccer authorities — following a vote among supporters.
“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our football club and look forward to what the future brings,” the club’s supporters’ trust said.
The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
