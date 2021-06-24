He added: “We took Usher down there... This is before ‘My Way’ came out. He and I knew each other since I was 12 and he was like 13 coming up in Atlanta. He did ‘Call Me a Mack’ for the ‘Poetic Justice’ soundtrack. That’s how far him and I go back. He would pick me up from school. When he got his jeep, he would pick me up. Me, him, Jason Weaver were riding around. That was the crew back then.”