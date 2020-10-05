The company says that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”
Without these releases, the company can’t give customers “the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.’’
Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.
