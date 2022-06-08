Iconic rockers Blondie to issue first box set this summer

NEW YORK — Blondie has figured out where to put their heart of glass — a big ‘ol box.
“When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music,” said frontwoman and songwriter Debbie Harry in a statement.
The heart of the box set is the band’s first six studio albums: “Blondie,” “Plastic Letters,” “Parallel Lines,” “Eat to the Beat,” “Autoamerican” and “The Hunter,” with the hits “Heart of Glass,” “Atomic,” “Tide Is High,” “Sunday Girl,” “Rapture” and “Call Me.”
The set also includes four dozen demos — including the group’s first-ever recording session — as well as alternate versions and studio outtakes.
The collection, via UMe and The Numero Group, is available to pre-order now. It is be available in four formats — Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition, Deluxe 4LP, Deluxe 8CD and 3CD editions.