She went to bartending school, trained at Thomas Keller’s now-defunct Beverly Hills offshoot of Bouchon, has a bachelor’s in photography from Bard College, does film and photo shoots for fashion brands (she met Hawke on a Zac Posen project) and is deeply involved in the wine label that bears not just her name but her photography on the labels. She wanted the wines to be unpretentious and reflect the way she and her friends chose bottles in their 20s. It’s part of the reason there’s a bottle cap top instead of a cork.