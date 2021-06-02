While it sometimes shares critical messages with a wink and a smile, “In the Heights” — in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11 — is no less urgent in the truth that Latin people have a storied heritage, one that should embolden them even in places they may feel unseen and unheard, including in their own gentrifying neighborhood. And it is up to women like Abuela Claudia and Daniela, who have no biological children of their own but watch out for people in their community as if they do, to show them the path that’s already been paved.