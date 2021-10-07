“The Rescue,” which National Geographic opens in theaters Friday, is the fullest, most detailed and most heart-pounding documentary portrait of just how a global coalition — and a handful of cave-diving hobbyists — swam 13 people to safety after they had been stuck inside the Tham Luang cave for 16 days. It was trying just to find the boys, a 2 1/2 hour dive from the mouth of the cave, and harder still to get them out. With the world watching and monsoon rains in the forecast, Stanton and other volunteering divers swam each out individually while they were sedated. For any normal person, the kind of diving Stanton does for fun is too panic-inducing to jump into conscious.