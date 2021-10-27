In the first part of “The Souvenir,” we see Julie chafing at the structures imposed by her film professors, and later, in part two, dealing with crew members who want a more concrete process. But those challenges are just part of Julie’s struggle to summon her voice and lift life into art. That the two films exist as they do is a kind of living proof that Hogg’s way, now firmly grasped, yields something genuine and alive. We watch Julie finding her courage as a filmmaker; Hogg’s is self-evident.