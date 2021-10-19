Mark O’Meara, who runs the Cinema Arts and University Mall Theatres in Fairfax, Va., didn’t have the benefit of a huge capital campaign during the pandemic; as a for-profit theater, he needed to seek out different advantages. “Thank God I had two landlords who were very, very, very understanding,” he says. “They’re my heroes. I did pay them a little. I never paid all of [the rent], but I paid them something.” When he was forced to go dark in early 2020, he says, he decided to offer curbside popcorn to his regulars to snack on while they streamed at home. And he applied for PPP and disaster loans. “It reminded me of when we were first married,” he says. “We’d sit at the kitchen table and take each bill and say, ‘We can do this; we can’t do that.’ All winter, we were picking each bill as we could pay it.”