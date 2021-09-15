I got the actress’s email from a mutual friend and asked whether she would come on the show. She wrote back within seconds. “Yes,” and then, “Do I seem too needy?” What I loved about our chat was that Curtis did have something to promote — a new podcast dramatizing a summer camp story — but wasn’t at all trying to push me to talk about it. She wanted to talk about what we’ve been through, about social justice, about photography, about whether it was appropriate for me to let my son, Calvin, who is 11, watch “Trading Places,” which very definitely revealed to him her breasts and language he doesn’t normally hear in middle school. Then I brought up “Halloween,” the horror movie franchise in which Curtis made her film debut in 1978. “Exposing a 5-year-old to a horror film is just wrong,” she said. “And so I bring up your question about when to show someone. I only was, you know, kind of blushing a little because I thought, ‘I don’t know how many naked women he’s seen.’ And so I kind of felt a little honored that maybe I might be one of the first set of actual breasts that your son has seen in his young life.”