But it also was about managing changes in the arts, changes that can be seen embedded in the buildings throughout the 1,200-acre campus in a forest between two lakes about a half-hour drive southwest of Traverse City. Apollo Hall, a small, fieldstone building with sharply pitched roof, was donated in 1937 by the Wurlitzer company and housed the camp’s accordion program. Now it serves as an alumni welcome center. A writing center was added in 2002 to accommodate a discipline that was not part of the camp’s early focus on music and the performing arts. A 2006 film studies center includes facilities for new media, and the school is planning on adding video games to its focus on emerging creative disciplines.