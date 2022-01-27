DICKINSON: I get everybody laughing about cancer. Because cancer is a big taboo. You know, about 50% of us are going to get it during our lifetime and we are scared witless of it. The very word sends us into a tailspin, as you know. And of course, I had my bout with throat cancer, as thousands of men do around the world every week. So that doesn’t make me special, but what I try and bring into it is my individual take on it. You know, “How do you deal with it?” Well, I don’t know how you deal with it, but here’s how I do deal with it.