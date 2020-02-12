By Associated Press February 12, 2020 at 1:26 PM ESTROME — Italy’s Senate votes to allow prosecution of right-wing leader Matteo Salvini for keeping rescued migrants on ship.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy