He continued the series with “Lies My Teacher Told Me About Christopher Columbus,” “Lies Across America: What Our Historic Sites Get Wrong” and “Lies My Teacher Told Me: Young Readers’ Edition” and revised the original work in 2018, during the Donald Trump administration. His other books included “Teaching What Really Happened,” “The Mississippi Chinese: Between Black and White” and the memoir “Up a Creek, With a Paddle.” The New Press will publish a graphic edition in 2023 of “Lies My Teacher Told Me,” which Loewen had been working on with artist Nate Powell, who had collaborated with Rep. John Lewis on his acclaimed “March” graphic trilogy.