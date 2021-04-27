But unlike Murray, it never seems like Goldblum is trying to remain relevant or make headlines. And unlike someone like Firth, it never feels like he’s taking a particular role because it’s safe. If anything, he seems to pursue things that are unsafe, at least career-wise. At the moment this sentence is being written, Goldblum is currently in the midst of touring behind his first jazz album. Jazz isn’t exactly a popular genre these days, but Goldblum doesn’t seem to give a damn. He loves it, so he’s going to pursue it. And it works. The album debuted at the top of the jazz charts, moving at least 3,000 units in the first week. Perhaps the publicist of Universal’s Decca Records, which released his album, said it best. “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” Decca director of A & R Tom Lewis said in a statement. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays, he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes, then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”