“Tammy Faye kind of approached everything with: Let’s have a good time. I think perhaps that’s how I try to approach things, too. I mean, listen, I’m always up for a fight,” Chastain says, laughing. “I just know everything is possible. Maybe we’re looking at it from a wrong angle. It may not be possible with an old formula or an old set of rules. So let’s do something else and make it possible. I never see a wall or a door.”