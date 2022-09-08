JoJo Siwa to receive Gamechanger Award from GLSEN

LOS ANGELES — Social media sensation JoJo Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts.
Siwa appeared on the reality television series “Dance Moms” with her mom and recently made guest appearance on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as a queer character. Last year, she made history on ABC’s competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” becoming the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner.
Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, executive director of GLSEN, said Siwa will be honored for her focus on anti-bullying and being a “fierce advocate for kindness, self-acceptance” for the LGBTQ community. She said Siwa handled coming out as a pansexual last year with “such grace.”
The organization aims to increase inclusivity for K-12 students for all genders, gender expressions and sexual inclusivity through research and educational resources.