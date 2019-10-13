“The Addams Family” exceeded expectations and took second place in its first weekend in theaters with $30.3 million.

“Gemini Man” stumbled out of the gates. The Ang Lee film about an assassin on the run from a younger version of himself opened in third place with $20.5 million. The film cost a reported $140 million to make.

“Abominable” and “Downton Abbey” rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD