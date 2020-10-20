The Café del Mar bar in Ibiza, where Padilla made his name with sets played at sunset, said in a tweet that he “chilled a generation of clubbers and his art touched the lives of millions” through album sales.
Padilla was behind the celebrated Café del Mar musical compilation series. He had a wide range of musical tastes, including pastoral groups such as the Penguin Café Orchestra, maverick singer songwriters like John Martyn, flamenco, bossa nova and dub.
Padilla arrived in Ibiza from Barcelona in 1975 and worked as a waiter before starting as a DJ.
