LONDON — Two journalists who worked on a documentary about a mass killing in Northern Ireland have been arrested on suspicion of stealing confidential documents.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney tweeted Friday that Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey had been detained, calling it “outrageous.”

Birney and McCaffrey worked on Gibney’s 2017 documentary “No Stone Unturned” about a 1994 massacre in the town of Loughinisland.

Six people were killed when Protestant paramilitary gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire on customers watching Ireland play in a World Cup soccer match.

The film explored the botched investigation and allegations of police collusion in the attack.

Police said two men, aged 51 and 28, were arrested in Belfast on Friday morning by officers investigating the alleged theft of documents from Northern Ireland’s police ombudsman.

