My current boyfriend loves it, which means he gets to stick around. What’s more, he said, “The film is compassionate toward everyone.” He’s right, and I’ve been more deeply considering the merits of that compassion while revisiting the film in 2020.

“Junebug” follows Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz), a worldly art dealer who travels with her husband George (Alessandro Nivola) from Chicago to his North Carolina hometown to kill two birds with one stone: she’ll pursue an outsider artist for her gallery and also meet her in-laws. Among them is the garrulous Ashley (Adams), George’s brother’s very pregnant wife. In its astute look at well-to-do Northerners visiting rural Southerners, “Junebug” is a nuanced film of gentle clashes, a comedy of manners without punchlines.

Despite our geographic distance, I remember seeing myself in these characters after renting the film from my town’s now-closed Empire Video — think Blockbuster, but mom-and-pop. In Pfafftown, N.C., the buoyant and anxious Ashley waits for her cultured, citified in-laws to arrive and spice up small-town life. Six hundred miles north, in Allendale, N.J., I too sat waiting for someone — an artist, a queer mentor, anyone who might go against the grain of my righteous Catholic family and expand my suburban world.

This low-budget drama continues to have an outsize influence on my life. It has played into small decisions, including why I cling to an old-model laptop with a DVD drive. “Junebug” may be available on some streaming platforms (try Sundance Now or Amazon Prime), but my dusty, reliable DVD comes with deleted scenes and commentary from Adams and Davidtz.

Then there are all the ways the film has challenged me, particularly where it comes to empathy for those I don’t agree with or even understand. At first glance, you may want “Junebug” to confirm your notions of city slickers or country bumpkins. Like the characters, the screenplay feels familiar enough: it’s the story of a stranger (Madeleine) coming to town and a golden boy (George) returning home.

But look closer. Featuring disparate relatives reaching across cultural chasms, this is a film where everyone yearns to be loved and understood. It works because, in depicting these characters, it aims for objectivity and achieves something even more magical: verisimilitude.

Scenes sputter with the electricity of mismatched pairings; the clumsy but charged interactions that ensue lead, inevitably, to bracing dialogue. Take the chatterbox Ashley, who, upon meeting Madeleine, immediately floods her with questions about her childhood, life, hobbies, makeup practices and more. Classy and patient, Madeleine waits for her to come up for air before responding in a posh British accent: “I was born in Japan.”

Adams’s eyes widen, those blue irises pure as a spring. “You were not,” she says.

Later, at Ashley’s baby shower, Madeleine gives her a small silver spoon. The ornate present, like Madeleine, sticks out. “I don’t believe that can go in the dishwasher,” George’s mother quips.

And after Ashley goes into labor, it is George, away from home for years, who appears by her side. She tells him, “It’s funny how you’re gone all the time but you’re always here when I need you.”

Who has these kinds of exchanges? A lot of people, just not usually on screen. Refreshing and honest, the film reveals, again and again, the nuanced — not cliched — ways in which people from different walks of life can and do communicate.

Or perhaps how they used to.

“Junebug” turned 15 this month and, over those years, culture wars have escalated, our nation has further polarized and my progressive beliefs have calcified. Today, the film’s urban and rural characters feel more like creatures from different species than family from different states.

Once a weatherglass for my romantic partners, the movie is now a personal gauge: Do I treat everyone with compassion? Can I move from the minimum of meeting strangers without judgment to the maximum of extending the same love to them that the film shows to each of its characters?

Our general discomfort with cozying up to the unknown has lately become more complex, with interactions happening largely not in person but online. In our individual pandemic bunkers, socialization and the civilized exchange of ideas are too often replaced with virtual screaming matches that make it easy to hurl stones from a distance.