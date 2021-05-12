A: When I would go on the road, I’d come home and I was working at a restaurant where I was a singing waitress. You had to audition at this restaurant to get a gig. So you know it was kind of quality people. Rickie Lee Jones was there and Oingo Boingo started there, Danny Elfman. So you would serve your food and sing a song. So Kiss came in one night and it was right after their first album and they had started happening. So I was their waitress and I sang them a song, and Gene sort of had a feeling toward me. And we struck up a friendship. Then, before I knew it, I was on Casablanca Records. I had taken him to see my band, and he took us to Casablanca and Neil Bogart signed us. The band was called — I’m going to tell you the worst band name ever — it was Neil Bogart’s idea, we were called “The Group With No Name,” I swear to God.