“Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners,” the publisher announced.
“Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor, ‘Live Wire’ shows Kelly as she really is offscreen — a very wise woman who has something to say.”