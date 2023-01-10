Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to headline Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kendrick Lamar is returning to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer along with headliners Foo Fighters and electronic duo ODESZA.
Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper last headlined the Tennessee music festival in 2015 and he released his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” last year.
The Bonnaroo lineup was released Tuesday ahead of ticket sales starting Thursday for the annual music festival that is held in Manchester, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville. The festival runs June 15-18.
ODESZA, the duo of Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills, will headline the Saturday night of the festival after coming off a four-year hiatus to release the dance-friendly album “The Last Goodbye" in 2022.
The lineup also includes Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, Three 6 Mafia, Korn, Pixies and more.
