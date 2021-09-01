The roots of the Kennedy Center date back to the late 1950s, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill calling for the creation of a National Cultural Center. That sort of thing would never happen today, when funding even basic infrastructure ignites partisan rancor. But it made political and cultural sense during the Cold War.
At the time, the United States was in a geopolitical contest with the Soviet Union, but it was fighting a contest of ideas, too. The Soviets had the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet, they had Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Nureyev, of course, and in 1957, they had Sputnik. In a curious quirk of history, a modern democracy fought modern authoritarianism in a gilded cage match of art borrowed mainly from the aristocratic culture of bygone Europe.
A National Cultural Center reflected a conception of the arts that flourished under President John F. Kennedy, for whom the center was named as a living memorial after his assassination in 1963. Kennedy conceived of the arts as an arena of excellence, and he was unembarrassed by terms like greatness, civilization and the human spirit. Although his wife Jackie Kennedy was a strong supporter of the arts, Kennedy himself wasn’t personally much engaged with them. But in the words of Arthur Schlesinger, he felt that “Excellence was a public necessity, ugliness a national disgrace.”
“The capital of this nation finally strode into the Cultural Age tonight with the spectacular opening of the $70-million John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” wrote the New York Times 50 years ago this month. The article was snide and condescending, typical of the paper’s coverage of the arts outside its parochial backyard. But that little word — “finally” — also marked an attitude that has dogged the center ever since. Could the nation’s capital, not known for its cultural life, host a truly national arts center?
The Cultural Age, as it was understood by Kennedy and by many of the elite who gathered on that Sept. 8 opening night, no longer exists. The arts that were central to the center’s basic architecture — it includes an opera house, a symphony hall, a recital space and a theater — are now mostly marginal to American culture, meaningful to many but largely irrelevant when compared to the power of popular culture, electronic media and online social interaction. And even within those art forms, there is little consensus about any idea of national identity.
Indeed, much of the best work being done in opera, dance and theater today is about dismantling the confident, Eurocentric, White-dominated American identity that was essential to the country’s belief that it needed a national cultural center. Catching up with that trend has been one of the principle artistic challenges the center has faced in recent years, and its 2019 expansion project, known as “the Reach,” is largely a response to the need for more venues, more flexible spaces, and more opportunities to show work that doesn’t aim for the monumentality of the 19th and early 20th century European inheritance.
In the past half century, the center has often lived up to its original name, as a venue for arts events of international importance. It hosted the American debuts of the Bolshoi Opera and Italy’s legendary La Scala. It premiered new plays by Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller, and scores by Aaron Copland, Shostakovich and, at its opening night, Leonard Bernstein. The National Symphony Orchestra had a national profile under Mstislav Rostropovich, and it is flourishing again under its new conductor, Gianandrea Noseda. Some of its best nights, and the ones I remember most fondly, are the international evenings, presenting dance, music and theater troupes from around the planet, bringing the full panoply of global culture to a country that is habitually solipsistic about the arts.
It also hosts the annual Kennedy Center Honors, which is one of the few remaining points of contact between the arts and the nation’s political leaders. When Donald Trump declined to attend the honors in 2017, 2018 and 2019, because his controversial comments on race and other issues would make him a “political distraction,” his absence only magnified the stature of the awards themselves. And while the Honors have largely shifted from their original focus on the center’s core art forms to popular and celebrity culture, they remain one of the nights in which the center’s architecture, its grandeur and red-and-gold glitz, seems fully compatible with the public face it puts to the world.
But the center has also struggled to bear the weight of the word “national,” not just because it has had long periods of uninspired artistic leadership, but because the word itself denotes something no one quite agrees on.
Architecturally, the building reflects its basic dilemma, encoding the original aspirations of the center and, more recently, its attempts to reinvent itself along the lines of other arts centers that have more gracefully negotiated the end of the “Cultural Age.” Although there were efforts to site the center within the core of Washington — along Pennsylvania Avenue or on the Mall — a popular but misguided idea prevailed: The center should exist as a thing apart, a pavilion in a parklike setting. One early design by architect Edward Durrell Stone set the center directly on the Potomac, with a rounded grand atrium proceeding by stairs and terraces down to the river, where dignitaries would arrive by boat.
That scheme, which made the best of the parklike ideal, required relocating Rock Creek Parkway. Ultimately, a more manageable and less expensive plan — the symmetrical and rectilinear form we know today — was adopted. Even before ground was broken, however, critics pointed out the folly of the riverfront location. Wolf von Eckardt, The Post’s architecture critic at the time, diagnosed the design’s problem precisely: The center would be “an oversized pavilion stuck away in a landscaped maze of highways.”
Symbolism and luxury prevailed over genuine architecture, and the building, which cost $70 million, was derided for being shallow and flashy. In the original design, the two main corridors that led to the central atrium were arrayed like spokes of a wheel, with one of them aligned to give views of the Lincoln Memorial. The center, as built, configured these corridors parallel to each other, and named them for the nations and the states. They are grand and inhumanly scaled, but they no longer have any visual connection to the city.
All of this had tangible and lasting impacts on the center’s artistic reputation. The center felt grandiose, and it seemed to cater to suburbanites who visited it by car.
Other arts centers and cities have confronted the challenge of rethinking the arts for a decentralized, diverse and dynamic multiethnic culture by doing the one thing that the Kennedy Center can’t really do: connecting more organically to their urban environment. In 2003, Lincoln Center in New York commissioned the firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro to remake many of its public spaces, and remove both perceived and actual barriers between the plinth-like original setting of the massive arts center and the city around it.
The best hope for something similar for the Kennedy Center came the same year, when the Kennedy Center unveiled an ambitious design by Rafael Vinoly to deck over highway ramps on its east side, which isolate it from pedestrian access to Foggy Bottom and the neighborhood around George Washington University. That plan depended on federal highway funds, which weren’t forthcoming, in part because of budget cuts imposed during the Iraq War.
But Vinoly’s plan remains the best solution to the center’s isolation, and its efforts to rebrand itself.
When that plan fell through, the center turned to a more modest expansion, designed by Steve Holl, which creates a mini-campus of new spaces to the south of the main building. It’s still not clear if the new space will do everything the center hopes it will do. The Reach opened in September 2019, six months before the pandemic shut everything down. So it hasn’t really been tested, and it may be a long time until we know its impact on the center’s sense of purpose and programming.
But architecturally, it acknowledges what took decades for the center to finally grapple with: American culture is by its nature fractured, a mosaic of pieces rather than a grand monolith. If Durrell Stone’s original building was compared to the Acropolis and the Parthenon, Holl’s addition is more like one of Piranesi’s fanciful spaces, offering multiple views and perspectives and possibilities for motion. There are no grand corridors leading to a giant atrium. Rather, it is more mazelike, with stairs, overlooks and performance venues that are designed to be transparent and fluid.
Meanwhile, traffic still roars over the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, and visitors must still cross the dispiriting vacuity of Virginia Avenue to get to the center. The best option for a renewed Kennedy Center is still the one Vinoly suggested, and major projects decking over highways have recently helped remake other parts of Washington, including the I-395 spur that divides downtown from Capitol Hill. Until that happens, the center has to hope a big gamble pays off: that it can create a simulacrum of urban life and vitality inside the Reach, even as the city itself shimmers from afar.