In the past half century, the center has often lived up to its original name, as a venue for arts events of international importance. It hosted the American debuts of the Bolshoi Opera and Italy’s legendary La Scala. It premiered new plays by Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller, and scores by Aaron Copland, Shostakovich and, at its opening night, Leonard Bernstein. The National Symphony Orchestra had a national profile under Mstislav Rostropovich, and it is flourishing again under its new conductor, Gianandrea Noseda. Some of its best nights, and the ones I remember most fondly, are the international evenings, presenting dance, music and theater troupes from around the planet, bringing the full panoply of global culture to a country that is habitually solipsistic about the arts.