“As President Kennedy would say, we wanted to do this not because it was easy but because it was hard,” said Kennedy Center Board Chairman David M. Rubenstein from the stage in his opening remarks. He elicited a burst of applause upon specifying that the president, first lady and vice president had spent close to an hour with the honorees and expressed enthusiastic support for the Honors specifically and the Kennedy Center in general. What might have been boilerplate acknowledgment felt newly charged with unspoken significance. Former president Donald Trump had broken with tradition by not once attending the Honors or hosting the honorees at the White House.