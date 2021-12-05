The production, as is traditional, consisted of five segments celebrating the careers of the award winners. This year’s show, directed by Glenn Weiss, with music direction by Rickey Minor, was as sharp and lively an installment as the franchise has seen in years. It had a passel of prize moments: Brandi Carlile gave resonant lilt to 78-year-old Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi,” and Brittany Howard and Herbie Hancock united to perform her eternal “Both Sides Now”; mezzo-sopranos Grace Bumbry and Denyce Graves offered heartfelt tributes to the 81-year-old, Puerto Rican-born Díaz. And for the tribute to Michaels, 77, a series of hosts over the decades of “Saturday Night Live’s” venerable “Weekend Update” segment — Kevin Nealon, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, and Colin Jost and Michael Che — appeared on a mock-up of the television set to make a hilarious target out of their former (or current) boss.