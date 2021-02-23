Knight is a graduate of Shaw University, one of the oldest historically Black institutions in the country, and HBCUs will be featured throughout the night.
The Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem.
The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 — two of the best college bands in the country — will perform during the All-Star player introductions, from their respective campuses. And members of the Divine Nine, a group of historically Black fraternities and sororities, will introduce performances by step teams from Spelman and Morehouse colleges.
