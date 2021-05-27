His memoir leads to the mid-1960s, to what he calls the end of his “apprenticeship,” the publication of his novel “The Thief Who Couldn’t Sleep.” It was the start of his breakthrough Evan Tanner mystery series, about a Korean War veteran who because of his injuries is afflicted with permanent insomnia. Block calls it the first book only he could have written, a break from the “derivative work” of his early years and the start of the kinds of novels he knew he was meant to write.