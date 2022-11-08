Leslie Phillips, 'Carry On' star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies

LONDON — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.
During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong,” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”
Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” franchise.
He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London, but made a strong recovery.
Phillips was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.