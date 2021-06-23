There have been signs that interest in Neeson vehicles are on the wane, even as he has subtly edged into the types of roles that Eastwood played in recent films such as “Gran Torino” and “The Mule,” ornery older men who are brought reluctantly out of their shells. After the ho-hum “Cold Pursuit,” a note-for-note Americanization of a Norwegian thriller called “In Order of Disappearance,” Neeson snuck a couple of movies out during the coronavirus pandemic that signaled a shift away from physically demanding roles as he approaches 70, leaning more on his soulful, world-weary presence. “Honest Thief” is about a master thief who tries to turn over his ill-gotten millions to the FBI to start a new relationship on a clean slate, but two corrupt agents spoil his retirement plan. “The Marksman” finds him as a salty rancher on the Mexican border who summons the authorities when immigrants cross onto his property, but he makes an exception for a mother and son fleeing cartel violence.