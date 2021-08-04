On 2.4 acres of lush lawns and man-made, sculptured hills, Little Island percolates daily with creative energy, fueled by talent recruited everywhere from the theaters of Broadway to the platforms of the subway. Some of it is a work in progress, but much of it reflects deep pools of local inspiration. Morning poetry, afternoon dance, evening concerts: Crowds nosh under umbrellas in the food court and wander into two performance spaces all day, all summer long. (Park events continue through early October.) The setting incorporates a bit of New York dazzle: The centerpiece, a 700-seat horseshoe-shaped amphitheater called the Amph, opens up to expansive views of the Hudson River. As the sun sets and sailboats and ferries drift by, a spectator gets a hypnotic eyeful of the city’s liquid border.